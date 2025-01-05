What Was the Raiders' Proudest Moment This Season?
The Las Vegas Raiders have had yet another disappointing season. Injuries to some of their most critical players left the Raiders season in peril nearly as soon as the season started .
It seemed the Raiders suffered a serious injury on a weekly basis to start this season. Injuries decimated a defensive unit that was a strength of the Silver and Black.
Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham noted that while the defense has played well over the past few weeks, they still have won it. Graham's playcalling has single-handedly kept the Raiders in multiple games this season.
Graham is more excited the two consecutive wins for the Raiders than the defense.
"Most proud is to get two wins," Graham said. "And then I'll be even more proud if we get a third win. That's really what I care about, to share with you guys, and then from there is their individual growth as a player as they improve. I talk about it when they come in; in the spring, you could go anywhere and learn about curl flat or playing outside leverage and man-to-man. Okay, I can help you with your football position.
"I can help you with your football IQ. I think that's the unique part of our staff in terms of our knowledge there, helping those guys with that. So, it's the small things for me. Tyree [Wilson] with his base, playing with the base more often. [Zach] Carter playing with better pad level, because he's naturally cut high, so playing with lower pad level. Spill [Robert Spillane] having run stuffs on the other side of the line of scrimmage, or at the line of scrimmage, more than he had last year.
"Those are the little bits and pieces, not necessarily having 100 and whatever tackles, it's like how many tackles do we have at the line of scrimmage or behind it? Because those were focal points when we talked to them in the spring. So, those small things that aren't catchy or anything like that, that's what I'm proud about. But most proud when they win because I want them to get the reward for all their hard work."
