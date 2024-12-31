Is Raiders' Aidan O'Connell a Starting Caliber Quarterback?
The Las Vegas Raiders will add a quarterback or two to their roster this offseason. While he has had the expected growing pains that come with a young quarterback, second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell has generally performed well when given the opportunity.
That was again the case on Sunday when the Raiders faced the New Orleans Saints on the road. O'Connell threw for 242 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Overall, it was one of the best games O'Connell has played since the Raiders drafted him last season. After leading the team to a 5-4 record over the final half of last season, O'Connell has been unable to play consistently this season until the previous five weeks.
He has gone 2-3 in that span, including a near-win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium.
O'Connell is not the flashiest or most talented quarterback. However, he has repeatedly proven he can hold his own when not put in unideal situations.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce was named the team's interim head coach halfway through last season. Days later, O'Connell was named the team's starting quarterback. Few people in the organization are as in tune with O'Connell as Pierce.
He noted some of the attributes O'Connell possesses that make him a legitimate quarterback in the National Football League.
"Yeah, I think he's been resilient. Obviously, go back to the quarterback competition in the spring and training camp," Pierce said. "Thought he handled it like a pro. He was always ready to go. And then when we made a move to start him, I think the [Los Angeles] Rams week obviously gives us a good chance there.
"And then he got injured, came back. I think he’s just a resilient player. I think it's kind of like what we saw last year, just the more reps he gets, the more opportunities he gets, he makes the most out of them, and like I said, whenever he protects the football, he puts us all in a better position."
When asked if O'Connell has the potential to be a starter in the NFL, Pierce left no doubt.
"Yeah, I think Aidan O'Connell would be a starting NFL quarterback," Pierce said.
