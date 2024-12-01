Overlooked Raiders Flashed Potential Against the Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense is arguably the worst in the National Football League. Since Davante Adams' departure to the New York Jets earlier this season, it has nearly no household names on it.
While it has talented players, few of them are known as world-beaters. The Raiders are trying their best to win weekly, with one of the worst rosters in the league.
Against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders' quiet group of talented wide receivers had arguably their best game of the season and undoubtedly their best since Adams' departure. Their surprising output was nearly enough to pull off a second consecutive upset win at Arrowhead Stadium.
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers became the team's No. 1 receiver after Adams left for New York. He and the rest of the Raiders' receiving corps had an outstanding game against Kansas City, and they were a large part of the reason Las Vegas had a shot to win late in the game.
Meyers finished Friday's game against the Chiefs with six catches for 97 yards. It was the third time in four games he finished with at least 97 yards, including registering a 10-catch, 121-yard performance on Sunday.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce credited the many overlooked Raiders wideouts with productive games and giving the team a chance to win the ball game. This included wide receiver Tre Tucker, who finished the game with only one catch, but that 58-yard touchdown catch changed the course of the game.
"I think all that stuff is growing,” Pierce said. “And I really look at our whole receiving core and our skill guys, Jakobi [Meyers] back to-back weeks, he's had really good games. Tre Tucker, getting him going, that was really good to see that. We've been talking about taking shots.
"I know we talked about it a lot of my pressers, us throwing the ball down the field. Really good to see him make that play, run after the catch, and get in the end zone. So, man, I'm really excited about what these guys are doing, especially the young core group of guys."
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.