Raiders Sent a Clear Message to the Kings of the AFC West
The Las Vegas Raiders have fought for years to rise to the top of the AFC West, but their efforts have been in vain. For yet another season, the Raiders are at the bottom of the division, looking up to the Chiefs, who are leading the way.
The Chiefs are the cream of the crop in the National Football League and every team is either trying to be like them or find a way to beat them. The Raiders are trying to do both, as they hope to take the division crown from the Chiefs one day.
The Raiders have a long way to go to be anywhere near the Chiefs’ level, but the last four times they have played the Chiefs have been competitive games the Raiders could have won with a slightly better roster, coaching, and better health.
While the Raiders lost to the Chiefs in heartbreaking fashion, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce credited his team for a hard-fought battle against the Chiefs.
"Just proud of my team, proud of our team, proud of the fight," Pierce said. "We came up short yet again. That's the World Champs. That's twice now I thought this season we played them very hard. Had opportunities there to win it and put ourselves in a position to win it.
“There's no fight, the record is what it is, but this is a team that's prideful, that's playing for one another. There's no quit. There's no putting their head down. One thing I'm not going to take away is the effort, the pride, and the way they compete."
The Chiefs are arguably the best team in the league and unquestionably the best team in the AFC West. Still, the Raiders have played the Chiefs well over the last two seasons, even though the Chiefs have had a significantly better roster than the Raiders.
The Raiders will have one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, if not the top pick in the draft. The Silver and Black will also have over $100 million in cap space this offseason to help improve the team.
This will likely be the worst the Raiders will be for the next few seasons. Even in their loss to Kansas City, Las Vegas sent a clear message to the Chiefs that they not that far away at all from being a force to be reckoned with inside the AFC West.
