Why the Raiders Should Think Twice Before Rushing to Draft QB
With former running back Josh Jacobs leading the way, the Las Vegas Raiders finished the 2021-22 regular season with the fifth-fewest rushing yards of any team in the National Football League. Jacobs won the rushing title the following season, but the Raiders still finished near the middle of the pack in rushing yards. Jacobs' final season with the team, the Raiders finished with the third-fewest rushing yards of any team. This season, their first without Jacobs, the Raiders finished last in the league in rushing.
While many will blame running backs Zamir White, Alexander Mattison, and Ameer Abdullah for the team's rushing woes, the Raiders' inability to run the ball started before those three backs were even on the team. Much like their quarterback situation, the Raiders have seemed to turn a blind eye to their running back situation.
This may or may not be due to a league-wide devaluation of the running back position. Still, the Raiders have not done well in one of the most critical aspects of the game. As much as the Raiders have struggled to find consistent play from their quarterbacks, it is hard for any quarterback to be successful without a legitimate ground game and a questionable offensive line.
Las Vegas' need for a quarterback will get most of the attention this offseason, as the Raiders have failed to solidify the most critical position on the football field. However, with the sixth overall pick, if the Raiders have to choose between drafting a quarterback in a weak class and a potentially generational running back, they should look at their rushing totals over the last few seasons and choose accordingly.
The Raiders are worse at the running back position than the quarterback position. They could use free agency to sign a veteran quarterback with valuable experience that an incoming rookie would not have.
However, drafting a quarterback and adding another stopgap at the running back position would put that rookie quarterback in a highly similar situation as the other five quarterbacks the Raiders have started over the last two seasons, as the Raiders roster still needs many other changes.
Throwing a rookie quarterback into a situation similar to the one where five other quarterbacks with years of NFL experience between them could not succeed may be bad for business. The Raiders should consider drafting running back Ashton Jeanty and adding an experienced quarterback, offensive linemen, and receivers with other draft picks and through free agency.
