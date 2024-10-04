How to Watch Week 5: Raiders at Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-2) are gearing up for their second divisional matchup of the season when they take on the Denver Broncos (2-2) on the road on Sunday.
Both teams come off big wins that got them each to an even record through four weeks.
The Raiders defeated the Cleveland Browns without several starters, including their two stars, edge rusher Maxx Crosby and wide receiver Davante Adams. The win was desperately needed, as Las Vegas had come off a humilating loss to the Carolina Panthers at home in Week 3.
Meanwhile, the Broncos come off an important victory of their own, having downed the New York Jets in an incredibly low-scoring affair -- 10-9.
That followed a sound 26-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, Denver's first win of the year after starting 0-2.
Sunday will be the Broncos' first divisional game of the season. It will be the second for the Raiders, who fell to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1.
Here's how you can watch Sunday's contest:
TV: FOX
Venue: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PST / 4:05 p.m. EST
FOX is the host of Saturday's contest. If you are a resident in the Las Vegas area, you can watch the game on your mobile device through Raiders.com. You can also use the Raiders mobile app, available on iOS and Android devices.
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM
You can listen to the game on KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation 920 AM, the flagship radio station for every Raiders game.
The Raiders app also provides radio coverage along with its broadcast.
Las Vegas has won its last eight meetings against Denver. It leads the all-time regular season series, 72-53-2. The two teams are 1-1 against one another in the postseason.
These two clubs last met in the final game of the 2023 regular season when the Raiders came out victorious with a 27-14 win.
The Raiders will likely be down a considerable amount of key players this week but, nonetheless, will be looking to bring the same intensity they did last weekend.
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread throughout the contest.
