How Would Raiders Handle Rookie QB?
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a brutal season in 2024, and many fans are looking forward to it ending.
The Raiders are 2-9, tied for the worst record in the NFL, and have lost seven consecutive games. It has not been the season Coach Antonio Pierce has hoped for.
With many in Raider Nation looking toward the future and ignoring this season, they have a legitimate case for looking to the offseason. The Raiders may have a top 2025 NFL Draft selection and lots of cap space.
If the Raiders begin a rebuild once the 2024 season ends, they are in a great position to do so.
A great rebuild begins with finding a franchise quarterback. The Raiders must find one, as their current options are not up to par with the rest of the league. With a top pick in next year’s draft, the Raiders may be in a great position to find one.
Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward are the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft. If the Raiders land a top-3 selection, they could be in a great position to land one of those top two superstar gunslingers.
The Raiders will almost certainly evaluate both quarterbacks closely, trying to determine which one best fits their franchise. They may only find that one is a fit, so if that player is gone, they may not decide to draft the other.
Regardless, if the Raiders draft a quarterback in the first round, is the current foundation in Las Vegas enough for that rookie to thrive?
For starters, the Raiders do not know who their offensive coordinator will be to start 2025. Will Scott Turner do a good enough job as the interim to earn the job full-time?
It would be smart for Las Vegas to figure out who their full-time OC will be before drafting their franchise QB.
The Raiders have a future superstar tight end in Brock Bowers, who will be an easy target for years to come with this Las Vegas offense. Is that enough for a rookie QB to thrive in their first year?
Las Vegas does not have a reliable run game. A rookie quarterback would benefit from having a running back he can consistently hand the ball off to, so General Manager Tom Telesco will have to take a close look at that.
The best way to help a rookie quarterback is to surround them with solid talent to make their transition to the NFL as smooth as possible.
The Raiders have some work to do before that happens.
