Raiders Hunter Renfrow on Dealing with Uncertainty

It was certainly a different experience for all Raider players this year.

The 2020 NFL season was uncertain while playing through a pandemic.

While most Americans across the country are dealing with coronavirus, many looked upon the NFL for some peace of mind.

Raider players have had to deal with many medical guidelines by both the NFL and state officials as the team moved from Oakland to Las Vegas during the pandemic.

Raider Maven's Editor and Publisher Hondo Carpenter cohosts Silver and Black Radio on Monday and Wednesday on Raider Nation Radio. He recently interviewed Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on how his faith helped him get through the whole process of moving to a new city, all while having a stellar season in a pandemic.

"I can attribute any--all of it. I think my wife did a great job keeping me level headed but I think it all came down to my faith and my relationship with Christ and how football is just a game," said Renfrow on how his relationship with his wife and Christ helped him stay focused.

It has sure been a difficult time for many Americans and people worldwide, but like Renfrow and others have looked upon their faith to help them go through this pandemic.

"I think as you navigate through life, you have a certain peace-- I know I do, I have a certain peace about how I go about things and that at the end of the day, we can lose every game and it's still going to be ok," added Renfrow.

Obviously, that's not what he and the Raiders are striving for, but he is at peace no matter the outcome of every game.

Life is much bigger than the game of football, but it shouldn't stop the Raiders from going to the field and playing to win.

"That's not what we want, that's not what we are striving for, we're trying to win every game but at the end of the day that's ultimately what matters, what your relationship is with Christ," added Renfrow on his peace of mind with Christ.

"Whenever football is long and gone and 100 years from now, he'll still be there and that's kind of driven me," said Renfrow on how much bigger religion is on him.

With A sense of hope for so many Americans that turned to football for their peace of mind, Renfrow looked upon Christ for his blessings to a great year.

