If Major Change is Made, Does Raiders' Pierce Stay?
At 2-7, the Las Vegas Raiders season most likely is a wash. Unless the Raiders can pull off a crazy winning streak in the second half of the season, it is over for them this season.
Players and coaches still have to play hard and coach well. There are so many questions for the Raiders not only this season but after the season as well.
Can major change be on the way for the Silver and Black?
As we have seen from early this week, no job is safe on this Raiders team. That goes both for coaches and players. The current Raider team could make sure of their job security by playing the rest of the season hard and winning.
But if the Raiders end the season, the way the first half went, major changes will be considered. And it will start with head coach Antonio Pierce. Pierce could be on his way out if he does not show the organization that we could improve this team going forward.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed some possible changes that could happen with the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I think there are a lot of questions around this Raider franchise," said Carpenter Sr. "Their new minority owner, he is going to have a loud voice. Does he go to Mark Davis, at the end of the year saying you know what let us just go in a different direction. I think there is a very good chance, not just on the field, there are people up in executive suits and people all over the building that could replace if Tom Brady decided he wants to bring in people that know how he wants a franchise to be run. If Mark Davis wants to go that way, I would not advocate that because I think there are a ton of really good people who work at the Raiders. But I was talking to someone recently and they know Tom but have not talked to him about the Raiders ... Tom likes people who understand his vision in every area of his life. And they said I would be shocked if Tom did not bring in a bunch of new people in the executive areas. I am not reporting that as that is what Tom thinks. I am just telling you what somebody who knows Tom, told me."
