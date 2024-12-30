Is Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders as Good For Raiders as Advertised?
The Las Vegas Raiders need a quarterback and have been repeatedly in Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He has been arguably the best quarterback in college football this season, and many think he can turn around the Raiders' porous offense if they were to draft him this offseason.
Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur elaborated on his faith in Sanders on the next level. While Sanders' offensive coordinator publicly supporting him may seem irrelevant because of obvious potential biases, Shurmur spent over a decade in the National Football League.
Shurmur undoubtedly knows what it takes to be successful on the next level. He believes Sanders is the best quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft and that teams needing a quarterback should take him.
"Well, I’ve already told all 32 teams multiple times, probably what I would probably tell you: Most players who make it in the NFL, obviously have great skill and ability, which Shedeur has," Shurmur said. "[They] have performed at a high level, which he does. [They have] a true love for the game, which he has and is going to be an outstanding teammate.
"Really, those are the four cornerstones of what makes a great pro. You have to have talent, you have got to perform and you have got to love the game. That is where, a lot of times, guys fall short. They do not love the game.
"It’s the greatest team sport in the world. So, you have to have an appreciation for being a good teammate. Whether you are a leader, follower, or whatever, I do not think we realize how good Shedeur is, and we won’t until he is gone. I am just really, really looking forward to him finishing this thing out the right way and then watching play at the next level and really killing it. I think it is going to be fun for me."
The Raiders desperately need a young, talented quarterback to help rejuvenate an offense that has been stagnant over the past two seasons. Sanders would have the chance to set himself up as the Raiders' franchise quarterback moving forward, assuming his collegiate success translates to the professional level.
