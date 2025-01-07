Is Disgruntled Star Hill a Fit for Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders have begun their offseason, looking for ways to improve their roster before the 2025 season.
The season ended just days ago, but the Raiders should look for as many upgrades as possible to compete for the postseason again.
It has only been the offseason for the teams that missed the postseason for a few days, but there have already been major headlines from some of the league’s top players.
Immediately after the game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, Miami star wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught the attention of many when he seemingly expressed his desire to leave the team, per Miami Herald reporter Omar Kelly:
If the Dolphins decide to move on from Hill, should the Raiders pursue him?
It may depend on how the Dolphins decide to move him.
Should they decide to acquire Hill, the Raiders would have to pay him nearly $27 million in guaranteed money, per Matt Warren at SB Nation.
With the second-most projected cap space in the NFL, that would not make a dent in the Raiders’ finances, so that should not be a roadblock in the Raiders’ potential pursuit of Hill. His cap hit would be too significant if the Dolphins cut him, so Miami is not likely to do that.
The biggest question regarding a potential trade for Hill on the Raiders’ part is: would the Raiders want that?
Hill has had an excellent NFL career but will be 31 years old when the season starts. The Raiders just moved on from an aging receiver who wanted out when Davante Adams requested a trade early in the season. Do they want to run that risk again?
Not to mention, Hill changed his social media profile picture to a photoshopped version of himself on Antonio Brown during Brown’s infamous outburst and sudden quitting while with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Raiders have a well-known interaction with Brown from 2019, when they acquired the star receiver but released him before he ever played a game for the Silver and Black due to multiple off-field incidents. Hill’s recent comments and actions likely bring up bad memories for owner Mark Davis, who may not want to go through something similar.
Hill’s game is predicated on his speed and quickness, which starts to slow down for many receivers when they get older. Would he be the impactful star receiver he has been in years past if the Raiders add him to the team in 2025?
Make no mistake: Hill can still play at a high level. He still managed nearly 1,000 yards with poor and inconsistent quarterback play, and his speed has not gone yet. He is one year removed from an almost 1,800-yard, 13-touchdown season.
In the right situation, Hill can still be one of the top receivers in the league.
The only holdup is how much of a commitment the Raiders would want to make to him. With a history of swinging and missing with top receivers, Las Vegas will likely move with caution before deciding on a Hill trade.
