O'Connell's Newfound Mobility Doing Wonders for the Raiders
Heading into Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell had rushed for 17 yards in 17 games with the Silver and Black. Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, O'Connell registered a career-long 13-yard rush on the Raiders' first touchdown drive.
O'Connell's multiple rushes against the Jaguars were unexpected, as O'Connell has rarely run the ball during his two seasons in the league. Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce was just as surprised as the Jaguars seemed to be by O'Connell's rushes but would like to see more of it.
“I don't know what got into Aidan tonight," Pierce said. "Whatever he ate, Wheaties or cereal or whatever little snack he had, he needs to do it again. He was moving way more than I've ever seen. I think you guys can attest to that as well. I think that's just the determination that this guy and this team had today to get a win.”
The second-year quarterback is not known for his mobility. Still, his successful rushes, combined with his usual accuracy, allowed Raiders interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner to fully open up the Raiders offense.
O'Connell noted that running the ball is an area of his game he continues to work on. Sunday was proof that after rarely running the ball, O'Connell running the ball, even a little bit, could significantly help the Raiders' offense moving forward.
“Yeah, it's something I try to continue to work on," O'Connell said. "Obviously, it's not the best strength of mine, but I think whatever play is called, you try to do what you can on that play. Tried to look for opportunities to obviously get the ball out of my hands but then sometimes tried to extend plays. Each play is its own, whatever each play calls for.”
O'Connell followed his career-long rush with a 24-yard completion to Jakobi Meyers. After entering the matchup against the Jaguars with seven total rushes on the season, O'Connell rushed the ball seven times on Sunday alone.
The future may be uncertain for the Raiders and O'Connell, but Sunday gave glimpses of what O'Connell can look like with a competent coordinator and help from the offensive line. However, he also showed what a little mobility can do for the offense, and himself.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE