Is Tom Brady the Raiders X-Factor for a Future Super Bowl?
The Las Vegas Raiders have revamped their coaching staff. Bringing in winners from all across the United States, the Raiders have had one of the more fun offseasons to follow thus far. With Pete Carroll as head coach and John Spytek as general manager, the rebuild seems to be handed off to the right personnel.
That being said, Las Vegas still seems a year or so out from contending, unless they pick up a Cinderella storybook run for their 2025 campaign. However, Tom Brady's fingerprints have been seen all over the recent Raiders hires. Could Brady singlehandedly be the reason the Raiders get back to the promise land?
According to Fox Sports' David Helman and Carmen Vitali, Brady has done more good for this franchise already than he's done bad. Bringing in own connections that he made throughout his NFL career, Brady could be the mastermind behind the eventual success for the Raiders.
"It sounds weird to say that a minority owner has as much pull as to be a determining factor in a franchise's Super Bowl aspirations, but then again, Brady isn't a normal minority owner," Helman/Vitali wrote. "It's not a coincidence Spytek ended up in Vegas, and it's simply undeniable that Brady has his fingerprints all over the organization. Who else he's able to bring in — especially at quarterback — will dictate these next few years."
The Raiders certainly will turn their attention to their quarterback needs. Whether that be finding one through the draft or going through free agency, the Raiders need an answer. Aidan O'Connell has looked good in the two years played, but who is to say that the young quarterback is ready to lead a franchise.
What the Raiders need at their quarterback position is stability, and they cannot go another season passing arguably the most important position on offense around between three players. While free agency doesn't have the best options to chose from, there are certain ways that Brady can focus on the development of the team that aren't surrounding the QB position.
The Raiders defense has the chance to be one of the best in the league next season if they can retain Robert Spillane alongside Maxx Crosby. If the offense can come together under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, the Raiders could easily get their record back to the .500 mark rather than well below.
