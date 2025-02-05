Is Third Time the Charm for Raiders & Greg Olson?
The Las Vegas Raiders have brought back a familiar face in Greg Olson, as he will now be serving under both head coach Pete Carroll and new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. This is Olson's third stint with the franchise, but his first in a new position, having served as offensive coordinator for the Raiders twice before in his career (2013-2014, 2018-2021).
Head coach Pete Carroll and Olson have worked with each other in the past, as Olson was the quarterbacks coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks in 2023, the final season Carroll was head coach in Seattle.
Geno Smith, Seahawks quarterback, under Olson in 2023 recorded a very respectable season. In 15 games, Smith threw for 3,624 passing yards in 323 completions. Smith also scored 20 touchdown passes, had a passer rating of 92.1 and a quarterback rating of 60.3.
The idea of bringing back Olson to not only return with the Raiders, but work with Carroll once more should give the offense more of a boost than it had last season. Now with Kelly coming off of leading Ohio State to a National Championship to work under, Olson's third time in Las Vegas has the potential to be special.
Now that the Raiders have their offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, one would think the next area of business would be to address their quarterback situation. With Russell Wilson eyeing a return with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the reunion between Carroll and Wilson seems less likely.
Aidan O'Connell is still on the roster and showed major improvements in less games played from his rookie campaign. However, since the Raiders are still searching for their answer at the quarterback position, it is leaning that O'Connell will be used in a backup role, unless they cannot come to a deal with a veteran or finesse a quarterback from the 2025 NFL Draft.
Olson has vast experience working with quarterbacks individually. In fact, he broke into the league serving as the quarterbacks coach with the San Fransisco 49er's back in 2001. After experiencing the life of being the offensive coordinator for several teams, something keeps pulling Olson back to work solely with quarterbacks.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE