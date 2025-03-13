Jeremy Chinn Sounds Off on Pete Carroll, Maxx Crosby
The Las Vegas Raiders have made it official with do-it-all defensive back Jeremy Chinn, who signed a two-year, $16 million deal.
Chinn was introduced on Thursday, and he spoke highly of his new head coach Pete Carroll. It was the Super Bowl-winning coach's effort that landed Chinn.
"Just kinda his role, my role I guess, and how he saw that and plans his defense and his scheme," said Chinn. "When you look at his secondaries, it's just the kind of guys he's had. You think of Kam Chancellor and the 'Legion of Boom', and guys like that. So you know, I'm just excited to be a part [of it]."
The former Washington Commanders defensive back was also high on the idea of playing behind defensive end Maxx Crosby and a formidable Raiders front.
"I was able to talk to Maxx a couple days ago," said Chinn. "When you watch him, I've been a fan of his game for a while now. And he shows up every snap, every down. So that's exciting to play behind, it's only going to make everyone else better. ... I'm excited to match that energy."
Per a press release from the Las Vegas Raiders, "Chinn spent last season with the Washington Commanders after originally being drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the second round (64th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft and spending his first four seasons with the club (2020-23). He has appeared in 71 career games with 67 starts and totaled 427 tackles (276 solo), six sacks, 19 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, two defensive touchdowns, 22 passes defensed and three interceptions.
"In 2024, Chinn started all 17 regular season games and recorded 107 tackles (67), seven tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, five passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He also started three postseason games and totaled 26 tackles (15), one interception and one pass defensed.
"Since entering the league in 2020, he is one of only 12 defensive backs to record 400-plus tackles and 15-plus tackles for loss, while his 427 career tackles are ranked tied for 17th-most among defensive backs in through their first five seasons in the NFL since 2000."
