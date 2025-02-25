BREAKING: If Raiders Trade Up, Giants GM Discusses No. 3 Pick
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Las Vegas Raiders are pursuing all options in the 2025 NFL Draft as they look to improve the roster in as many ways as possible.
The Raiders hold the No. 6 overall pick in the draft, which puts them in a tough position to land one of the draft’s top quarterbacks.
If the Raiders are set on Miami’s Cam Ward, they may have to make some phone calls to the teams in front of them in the draft order.
The QB-needy New York Giants hold the third overall pick in the draft, and with rumors swirling that the Raiders may want to trade up in the draft, they could be a team new general manager John Spytek calls.
I asked Giants general manager Joe Schoen if he has made a decision on his first-round pick.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do on that,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for us, obviously, first time to get around some of the prospects and have conversations with them; first time meeting them. So, we’ve got a lot of work to do on the No. 3 pick. We’ve done a lot of work throughout the fall on the college prospects, but this phase of the calendar is getting to know who they are as people, what the fit’s going to be. Obviously, free agency is before the Draft, so two weeks from now, the roster will look different. So, we have an idea of three to five players, six, seven, whatever it may be, and move-back scenarios, you can do that. You can also look at moving up if that’s a possibility. So, it’s an exciting time of year for us, a chance to make some change on the roster. So, we’ll look at all different scenarios.”
It makes sense for Schoen to be non-committal about a distinct move with the third pick, as he cannot reveal too much of his strategy too early.
However, Raiders fans would have liked a less vague answer, as the Combine is the time for rumors to fly.
Throughout this week and the next couple of weeks, we will learn more about the Raiders’ pursuit of a quarterback. We will speak to quarterback prospects and find out their thoughts on the Silver and Black.
