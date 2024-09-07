John Jenkins Using His Experience as 'Grandfather' of Young Raiders Team
John Jenkins enters Year 12 in the National Football League and his second year with the Las Vegas Raiders. The 6-3, 327-pound defensive tackle from the University of Georgia understands the grind of not making the NFL but staying in the league.
With stops along the way with the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins Jenkins has been around. His play on the field proves why teams continue to take a chance on him and trust them to defend in the trenches. Plus his stats don’t lie.
Playing in 133 games, accounting for 273 tackles, 3.5 sacks and eight pass deflections, Jenkins has experienced many things on the field. He also has experienced the different levels and tiers throughout his playing career --being the rookie on rosters, a younger up-and-coming player, to an established veteran, and ultimately where he is today as the oldest guy on the 53-man roster with the Raiders.
The Raiders have one of the youngest rosters in the league, with a team age average of roughly 26 years old.
With such a young team, Jenkins understands he will have to lead more than just on the field, but in the film room, practice field and all areas of life that players in the NFL live. He had great mentors when he entered the league and wants to grandfather those lessons he learned to his younger teammates.
“Treat everybody like a brother, a little brother, and just whatever game I can give them to do better, right? And if they listen, I’m just going to keep giving them game,” Jenkins said back in training camp.
Listening and learning from the old man on the team is something that all guys on the team can do, especially the defensive line unit. Adam Butler, Nesta Jade Silvera and Jonah Laulu are a few main guys that will see his work firsthand since they are the backup interior lineman on this year's defense heading into the season opener.
Just because he is the oldest guy on the team does not mean his best days are behind him. Last year, Jenkins finished the season with a career-high in total tackles (61) pass deflections (4) and got his first sack since 2019. Jenkins looks to use last year's success and another year of experience to enhance the Raider Organization in all aspects in 2024.
