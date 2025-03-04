GM John Spytek's Last Few First-Rounders
New Las Vegas Raiders general manager is having his first go-round leading the Silver and Black.
The Raiders hired Spytek from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he was the assistant general manager for several years.
By all accounts, Spytek was a home-run hire. Even Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid thinks so.
Spytek helped build a strong core in Tampa Bay through the NFL Draft. He will look to do the same in Las Vegas, a team that has struggled to draft well in recent years.
When we take a look back on the Bucs’ last few first-round picks, what could they tell us about what Spytek may do in Las Vegas?
Last year, the Buccaneers selected Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton with the 26th overall pick. Barton played strictly center in Tampa during his rookie season and experienced growing pains.
Barton still has a chance to be a good player. However, changing positions in the league is never easy, especially on the offensive line.
Spytek and staff knew the Bucs needed help on the offensive line, so they found a player who could play multiple positions, although the team only needed him to play one last season.
The Bucs took Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2023 draft. Kancey has developed into a productive player for Tampa Bay’s defense.
There were questions about Kancey’s ability to play on the interior as a smaller defender. He has answered those questions, posting 11.5 sacks in two seasons.
Spytek and the Bucs’ front office ignored size questions and drafted a player who put good tape on film. They were rewarded for it, as Kancey has made many big plays in his two years in the league.
The Bucs traded out of the first round in the 2022 draft, indicating Spytek may not be afraid to make a big swing.
They took Washington defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka with the No. 32 pick in the 2021 draft. Tryon-Shoyinka has not developed much through his four seasons in the league, generating just 24 total pressures in 2024, per Pro Football Focus.
The Bucs expected Tryon-Shoyinka to become a productive player after a few seasons, but that did not happen. Teams often miss in the draft, especially with late-first-round picks.
These picks show that Spytek and his staff prioritized trenches, valued versatility, and ignored external concerns with certain prospects.
That could mean Spytek will prioritize those same traits in the Raiders’ next first-round pick.
What that looks like and who that player is, we’ll find out in April.
