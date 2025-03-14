Spytek Moved Quickly to Replace Raiders Defenders
The Las Vegas Raiders have been active as free agency is in full swing this week.
The Raiders have had to say goodbye to some of their top defensive players. Linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, safety Tre’von Moehrig, and cornerback Nate Hobbs have joined new teams, among others.
New general manager John Spytek had work to do after all these players found new homes on the first day of free agency. He did the job and quickly replaced them.
All four of those defenders were starters in the last few seasons, so replacing their production would not be easy. However, Spytek made the effort to find players who could fill their roles.
Losing Spillane is a tough blow. He was the team’s leading tackler for each of the last two seasons and was making just $3.5 million per year.
He earned a $11 million-per-year contract with the New England Patriots, so Spytek replaced him with Elandon Roberts, who, like Spillane, came from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Roberts is an excellent run-stopper, much like Spillane. He should be able to do the same things Spillane did, and Raider Nation hopes he can do them to the same level Spillane did.
Moehrig earned a massive three-year, $51 million deal with the Carolina Panthers. So, Spytek went out and got Jeremy Chinn, a safety who is arguably more productive on a cheaper contract.
After Hobbs’ departure on a four-year, $48 million deal with the Green Bay Packers, Spytek snagged a Packers corner in Eric Stokes. Although often injured, the former first-round pick out of Georgia has untapped talent.
It is unknown whether or not these players will completely replace the production left by their predecessors. Still, it should be encouraging for Raiders fans that Spytek knows when he has to replace certain position groups.
Can we definitively say the Raiders got better on defense? No, that determination cannot be made right now.
However, Spytek helped build a winner in Tampa Bay, so fans should trust that he knows what he’s doing.
This team may take some time to become a contender in the AFC West, but this free agency period should show fans that Spytek knows how to address important needs.
