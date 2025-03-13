Report Bashes Raiders Offseason Moves
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason started off well with the hiring of John Spytek as their general manager and Pete Carroll as their head coach. They are tasked with rebuilding and leading a Raiders roster that is set to look vastly different on the defensive side of the ball.
Las Vegas entered the offseason looking for change after multiple disappointing seasons. Within hours of free agency starting, the Raiders got the changed they desired, as they lost multiple starters from their defense the last couple of seasons signaling mass changes.
The Raiders lost a starting safety, corner back and two linebackers early in free agency. While they were able to make a number of signings of their own, losing nearly half of a unit's starters is never ideal and it is undoubtedly an unideal situation for a defensive coordinator.
Still, Patrick Graham will have yet another challenge on his hand this upcoming season, after successfully battling adversity and unideal situations for most of his tenure with the Raiders. However, this will be unlike anything he has faced since arriving in Las Vegas.
Corey Woodroof of USA TODAY believes the Raiders were one of the few teams that have gotten worse in free agency. Until the Raiders take the field next season, it is hard to argue against Woodroof's stance, as most teams that lose four starters on one unit are worse off.
The Raiders adding Geno Smith was a legitimate boost to the offense, considering how grim last year's prospects were at quarterback," Woodroof said.
"However, the team lost a good bit of talent on defense. Linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, cornerback Nate Hobbs and safety Tre'von Moehrig are all gone, which leaves the Raiders in a transitional spot on that side of the ball. Smith will lift the team's sails a bit on offense, but these losses on defense will take time to repair."
The Raiders must continue to add free agents this offseason, as they have added voids on the roster because of free agency. Las Vegas is banking on their free agent signings having a productive season next season.
