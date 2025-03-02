How the Raiders Can Address the Quarterback Position
There is no shortage of options available to the Las Vegas Raiders to solve their issues at quarterback. Most believe the Raiders will Raiders will use the No. 6 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft this offseason to find a long-term solution for the signal caller position.
Since parting ways with Derek Carr, Las Vegas has been unable to find a consistent and dependable quarterback. The Raiders started five different quarterbacks and had four different offensive coordinators over the last two seasons, leading to inconsistency.
With one of the top picks in the draft and the second-most money available to spend on any team in the league, Las Vegas will surely add to its quarterback room. Or they could do both and sign multiple quarterbacks.
Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports recently listed multiple veteran quarterbacks the Raiders should consider this offseason. He believes one of the best available is quarterback Justin Fields, who led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a win over the Raiders this past season.
"Of all the quarterbacks on this list, Fields has the highest upside, and that's why he's No. 1. Fields showed flashes of his potential last year while helping lead the Steelers to a 4-2 start. Fields scored 10 total touchdowns over that span and threw just one interception, a major sign of his growth after turnovers hindered his time in Chicago," DeArdo said.
DeArdo noted that Fields has improved his throwing and has always been a capable runner. Depending on their plans for the NFL Draft, this could be an enticing trait for the Raiders. It has been some time since the Raiders had a legitimate dual-threat as a signal caller.
"While his throwing has improved, Fields is also an elite runner. In 2022, Fields recorded the second-most prolific season by a quarterback in NFL history. Fields ran less last season (a sign of his improved pocket presence) but still managed to get five touchdowns on the ground in just six starts," DeArdo said.
"The Steelers are currently trying to figure out which quarterback to re-sign between Wilson and Fields. If the Steelers go with Wilson, the Raiders should pounce on the opportunity to sign Fields, whose best football is likely still ahead of him."
While Fields to the Raiders should be considered, his performance against the Raiders this season should be as well.
The Steelers won the game, but three Raiders turnovers aided them, as Fields completed 14 of his 24 passes for 110 yards and was outplayed by Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who completed 27 of his 40 passes for 218 yards against a better defense.
