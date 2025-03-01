Where There Raiders Are Most Concerned This Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders have holes along nearly every position group on the roster. This is the case before they potentially lose some of their best players in free agency, which would create even more holes on the roster. Still, the Raiders are excited about the future.
The Silver and Black have nearly a completely new front office that is determined to turn things around in Las Vegas. However, they must fix one of the worst rosters in the National Football League quick, and in a hurry, if they want to accomplish what is a lofty goal.
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports recently released his list for each team's most pressing need this offseason. The position he listed for the Raiders was far from a surprise, as the Raiders' most pressing need is painfully clear to anyone who has watched them play recently.
"The hiring of Pete Carroll was a bit surprising, but I think it signals that Tom Brady -- I mean Mark Davis -- is more focused on stabilizing the franchise compared to shooting for the stars immediately," Dajani said. "That's important to note when discussing the quarterback position. Will Vegas target Shedeur Sanders in the draft, or just reunite Carroll with Russell Wilson? Either way, finding stability at the most important position is crucial for the Raiders. That's what last year taught us."
Las Vegas has assembled a formidable front office that should be the best coaching staff they have had. Still, they must find the right players to get the job done on the field, as players, not coaches, determine who wins and loses on gamedays.
The Raiders have struggled for most of the past few seasons, primarily because they lack a quarterback. However, the Raiders desperately need help at other positions, such as offensive line, cornerback, and wide receiver.
While many clamor for a marquee quarterback in a quarterback-driven league, no quarterback can achieve the desired success without competent teammates at other positions.
A quality quarterback can do a lot for a team, but it cannot compensate for the Raiders' roster holes. They must have a solid offseason at positions other than quarterback.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.