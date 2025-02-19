Raiders Adam Butler Speaks On Relationship with Maxx Crosby
The Las Vegas Raiders have two of the best defensive players at their respective positions. Defensive tackle Adam Butler and defensive end Maxx Crosby are two of the best in the business. The Raiders defense and team have been led by them over the last few seasons. Having these two leading your team and playing together is huge.
Since coming to the Raiders, Butler has been a loud voice for the team. Crosby has learned from Butler and thanks him for teaching him how to become a better teammate and player both on and off the field.
Butler told our Hondo Carpenter about his special friendship with Maxx Crosby on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"You know I have a great relationship with Maxx. You are his guy," said Carpenter to Butler. "He loves you, he respects you, he wants to play with you ... Like you as great as a football player that Maxx is, he is 100 times a better guy. And that is why he likes you because you are that."
"To sum it up it is real recognizing real," said Butler. "That is as plain as I can put it. He is a real authentic person just like me. Like I said before he understands that I am a person that understands the game in the big picture. The greater players believe it or not are students of the game. They know the game inside and out. They know the little things, they know it is a game of inches. They know the little tricks and the little things they can do to get an advantage on a team. And the reason our chemistry grew so much was because I was doing the same things or I was taking advantage of the same things that he was."
"I was able to add things to his arsenal. Like seeing protections and being able to trust me where I say I am going to be during the game and he is making plays off of them. I mean the guy has it rough out there. He is taking on two, three sometimes four guys at a time and is still making plays. But he knows that if I am next to him, he virtually cannot miss up ... Sometimes it is about opening the opportunity for someone else to come in and make a splash play so the team can win. And Maxx knows that I know that. I am helping him reach the goals he wants to reach and that is why he respects me as a person."
