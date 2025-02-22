Raiders' Adam Butler Speaks Highly Of Coach Rob Leonard
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best, if not the best all-around defensive tackle in the National Football League, Adam Butler. With the Raiders dealing with a lot of change in recent years and a lot of key injuries last season, the one consistent thing has been Butler.
The Raiders will have to bring back Butler next season to keep the defensive line intact next season.
Butler, since coming to the Silver and Black has been one of the best defensive players for the team. Butler has been one of the leaders of the defensive line and the defense.
Butler brings a great presence and a loud voice to the defense, especially to the young defensive players.
A huge reason why Butler has found success since coming to the Raiders is because of defensive coach Rob Leonard. Leonard has been a great coach for the Raiders, and he is one of the reasons why the defense has been the best unit in the last couple of years.
Butler told our Hondo Carpenter about Leonard on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Massive rehire, I mean to be able for the Raiders to keep him, teams put in slips they wanted to interview him, the Raiders were like no we are not letting Robbie Leonard go," said Carpenter.
"This is a rising star, he will be a defensive coordinator. I will make the prediction right now, he will be a head coach."
"Above everything else, it is his character and who he is as a man," said Butler. "Almost always Robbie starts the day with a quote either from Inky Johnson, Eric Thomas, something like that to get the guys fired up for the day."
"To put things in perspective, he is the glue to the defensive line room. He really is. He takes his job personality, like you said he does not accept mediocrity. If the other team gains one yard he is pissed off. That is his mindset."
"We are going to hold them to as few yards as possible and the guy is all ball and he is really a true leader. He is a true leader who understands it, he gets it, and he knows what it takes to win. That is why he loves me so much."
