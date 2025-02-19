Raiders Named Best Fit for Pro Bowl DB in Free Agency
The Las Vegas Raiders have a whole lot of issues they need to resolve this offseason, and while the quarterback position is chief among them, there are plenty of other holes they must address.
Yes, most of the biggest problems for the Raiders are on the offensive side of the ball (even beyond quarterback), but they also have some pretty significant defensive troubles, as well, particularly when it comes to their secondary.
Fortunately, Las Vegas boasts a good deal of money to spend in free agency, and it will almost certainly spend some big bucks on the cornerback position. That is especially considering that Nate Hobbs is prepared to hit the open market himself.
The good news is that free agency will be teeming with impressive cornerback options, and ESPN's Matt Bowen has linked the Raiders to arguably the best one of the bunch: Minnesota Vikings star Byron Murphy.
"The Raiders need more ball hawks in the secondary, and they could lose safeties Tre'von Moehrig and Marcus Epps and slot corner Nate Hobbs to free agency. Murphy's six interceptions last season tied for the third most in the NFL, and he has 14 over his six-year career," Bowen wrote.
Murphy is incredibly versatile and has long been one of the most underrated defensive backs in football. Part of that stemmed from the fact that he played the first four years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, but it's also due to him not being incredibly flashy.
That all changed this past season, however, when the 27-year-old made his first Pro Bowl appearance.
"With the ability to play on the perimeter or in the slot (259 snaps in 2024), Murphy has the backfield vision and short-area speed to close on the ball and make an impact for Las Vegas," added Bowen. "He's a clear upgrade for a defense that finished with only 10 interceptions in 2024."
Given the dire need the Raiders have at the position, they may sign Murphy and also try and pick up another corner in the NFL Draft. No matter what strategy they employ, they need more talent at that spot, and Murphy would represent one heck of an acquisition.
