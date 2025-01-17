Raiders Free Agency: Should the Raiders Retain CB Nate Hobbs?
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs has proven to be one of the more consistent players on the Raiders' defense over the past two seasons. However, he is also coming off what has been a statistically down year.
Although his stats were lower than usual because he missed many games due to injury, the Raiders must consider that when deciding whether or not to bring Hobbs back and at what cost.
Hobbs is a valuable locker room guy who always plays his best when on the field and does things many other cornerbacks cannot. His versatility is an asset the Raiders sorely missed when he was off the field this season.
The veteran cornerback may not be the flashiest, but he rarely gives up big plays, and opposing quarterbacks sometimes avoid even throwing the ball his way. Still, Hobbs will ask for a substantial raise from any team looking to add his services, as every player who has reasonably produced throughout their respective contracts should do.
Hobbs has undoubtedly been a valuable part of the Raiders' defense, playing multiple positions when needed. His availability will be a topic at the negotiating table.
Not only will it be a topic, but it could cost him money, specifically with the Raiders.
As is the case with any unrestricted free agent, Hobbs can sign anywhere. So, he may get the kind of money he would like elsewhere. However, the Raiders should not bid against themselves with Hobbs or any other player.
When healthy, Hobbs has proven to be a solid but not top-tier cornerback. He finished this season with the fewest games played, and the fewest games started in his career.
The veteran cornerback is worth the Raiders' full efforts to retain. He would be a quality cornerback to build around in an already thin cornerback room, which may make the Raiders okay with paying him well.
Just as Hobbs will have his options this offseason, the Raiders will, too. They may be thin at cornerback, but they have quality picks in the upcoming draft and a ton of money to spend in free agency.
The Raiders should do what they can to bring Hobbs back but should not overpay for the talented but oft-injured cornerback.
