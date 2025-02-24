Why Lions' Davis Would Benefit Raiders Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders are on the verge of being competitive from a defensive standpoint as the franchise moves forward in their rebuilding process. Retaining Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator will only help the Raiders as they look to achieve Top 10 defense status in 2025.
The Raiders defense was one of the more consistent pieces to their season in 2024. Yes, there were struggles, but losing key defensive star Maxx Crosby did not make things any easier. With Crosby set to return and hopes that the franchise brings in key players that thrived in 2024, the defense shouldn't be slept on.
While the defense is not perfect as is currently, the Raiders could be a few pieces away. It has been highly predicted that the front office will prioritize offensive players in the NFL Draft, due to the lack of success last season. The defense seems to be in good hands, especially after a recent prediction would send Carlton Davis of the Detroit Lions to Las Vegas.
"Carlton Davis emerged as a seasoned anchor within the Lions' secondary, imparting valuable veteran guidance," Zack Cook of Sports Grid wrote. "Nonetheless, Davis has certainly boosted his stock, positioning himself as a prime candidate for teams seeking to bolster there defense with experienced leadership."
Davis is the Lions biggest free agent in terms of contract value, as the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer further proved why he was an asset to any team he is on. Playing in 89 career regular season games, Davis could bring a slew of experience to the younger Raiders on the roster.
According to Spotrac.com Davis' market value has him listed at $13.8 million per year, which would be less than what he made with the Lions this past season. Davis was having himself an impressive season until a jaw injury sidelined him after 13 games.
The Raiders do posses Jack Jones as a cornerback on the roster, but if the Raiders were to acquire Davis, they would gladly utilize Jones as well. Davis hasn't played in a full season once in his career, and Jones collected his first full season in the league with Las Vegas.
Davis would easily improve the defense, so long as he stays healthy. Since Davis has never been able to play in 17 games throughout his NFL career, it may better suit Las Vegas to offer Davis a one year deal, if they do indeed contact him through free agency.
