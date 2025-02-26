Why Raiders' Deablo Should Get Another Year in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders have a slew of free agents set to hit the market in a couple of weeks, and while the franchise has already extended Isiah Pola-Mao for the next two seasons, it leads to wondering, should multiple Raiders get extensions?
Way back when, the Raiders selected linebacker Divine Deablo from Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Since Deablo has broken into the league with Las Vegas, he has provided consistency to the defensive line when he takes the field.
Deablo has shown signs of being a top defender in the National Football League over his now four years competing. The one area that has to be brought up though is the fact that Deablo has a hard time staying healthy for the team.
His rookie campaign was the only time that he has played a full season in the NFL. However, Deablo has shown that he is valuable on the defensive line even if he has a hard time staying on the field. Lets take a look at what his statistics look like after his first season in Las Vegas.
In 2022, Deablo played in eight games, but in those eight games he shined. Collecting 74 total tackles, 38 being solos, and putting up four stuffs, it would be intriguing to see what his season totals would look like if he remained healthy.
Deablo gave the Raider Nation a taste of what he can do, this time in the form of playing 15 games for the Raiders in the 2023 season. Two seasons ago, Deablo recorded career highs in total tackles (106), solo tackles (65), and stuffs (six). The 15 game performance ranked Deablo second on the team in total tackles on the season.
This past season, it was once again filled with what if scenarios, as once again Deablo was only active in 14 games. Posting 63 total tackles across the 14 games with one sack, two passes defended and two stuffs, Deablo still found a way to contribute, even if it wasn't to the standard of the season before.
Under Patrick Graham, the Raiders defensive coordinator, Deablo and fellow free agent linebacker Robert Spillane have flourished. If able to retain, the franchise should find money wherever they can to dish out to those two stars on defense to keep them alongside Maxx Crosby.
According to Sportrac.com, Deablo is set to get a massive pay raise from what he was making last season. Depending on who the Raiders decide to spend money on this offseason, Deablo could easily return to his 2023 ways if retained and healthy in 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.