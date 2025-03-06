What are the Raiders Chances of Landing Metcalf?
The Las Vegas Raiders are in dire need of help at the wide receiver position, and they will be able to pursue multiple avenues to try and fix the problem this offseason.
The Raiders have an abundance of cap room heading into free agency, so they can definitely make some signings. The NFL Draft is also teeming with talent at receiver, and Las Vegas can also explore the trade market.
The latter may ultimately yield the best results, especially now that D.K. Metcalf has asked the Seattle Seahawks for a trade. So, can the Raiders actually swing a trade for the disgruntled star?
Well, here's the thing: Las Vegas isn't exactly in a great position to complete a deal for Metcalf. Not because the Raiders don't have the assets to do so, but because Metcalf has just one year remaining on his contract.
Metcalf could absolutely bolt Las Vegas after one season, meaning that the Raiders will have surrendered some pretty serious capital for nothing. Given Las Vegas' current situation, Metcalf would have very little reason to sign a long-term deal with the Raiders from the jump.
The 27-year-old actually does have considerable leverage in trade talks because of this and can absolutely direct where he goes, so it stands to reason that Metcalf may not actually represent a very realistic option for Las Vegas.
You have to think that Metcalf would want to link up with a ready contender, which is why the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have immediately been floated as possible destinations for the two-time Pro Bowler.
The Raiders unfortunately do not present that situation for Metcalf. Not right now. Heck, Las Vegas doesn't even currently know who its quarterback will be for 2025, so why would Metcalf immediately sign an extension with the Raiders? Reuniting with Pete Carroll alone probably isn't swaying him.
I guess Las Vegas can take the chance of trading for Metcalf and then hoping the Ole Miss product decides to stay, but again, that's a pretty big risk.
Metcalf is one of the most freakish weapons in the NFL, so perhaps the Raiders would be willing to take the plunge. But there is no doubt they would be playing with fire.
