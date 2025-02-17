REPORT: Raiders Land Superstar WR in Gigantic Trade Proposal
The Las Vegas Raiders will absolutely be in the market for wide receiver help this offseason, both in free agency and via trades.
The Raiders are armed with a load of cap space heading into the coming months, meaning that they should be able to land someone.
A trade may actually represent the most intriguing route for Las Vegas, and Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team is predicting the Raiders to swing a big one.
In a recent piece where Mosher outlined some potential trades that could happen prior to free agency, he proposes that Las Vegas makes a trade for Seattle Seahawks star D.K. Metcalf.
In Mosher's suggested trade, he has the Raiders sending the 37th overall pick to the Seahawks in exchange for Metcalf and a fourth-rounder.
Considering that Pete Carroll coached Metcalf in Seattle, it makes sense.
"The Raiders desperately need speed on the outside, but they have the rest of the pieces on offense to be a really good unit," Mosher wrote. "Brock Bowers might be the best tight end in the league, and Jakobi Meyers is a fantastic No. 2 receiver. Michael Mayer and Tre Tucker give them depth and talent in the passing game, but they need a vertical X receiver that can keep the safeties from crowding the line of scrimmage. We know how much Pete Carroll loves Metcalf, and there would be no problem with him fitting into the culture of Las Vegas."
When you take into account Metcalf's ceiling, only surrendering a second-round pick to land him (and a fourth-round pick to boot) would be one heck of a deal for Las Vegas.
Metcalf caught 66 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns this past season, but do not allow his rather ordinary 2024 numbers to deter you: he has three 1,000-yard campaigns under his belt, topping out at 1,303 yards back in 2020.
A change of scenery could be necessary for the 27-year-old, who has just one year remaining on his contract. With Carroll now at the helm in Las Vegas, it would not be the least bit surprising to see the Raiders actively pursue a trade for Metcalf.
