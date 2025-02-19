REPORT: How the Raiders Plan to Use the Franchise Tag
The Las Vegas Raiders have already implemented many changes this offseason, hiring John Spytek and Pete Carroll as their new general manager and head coach, respectively. Las Vegas has spun its wheels in the mud over the last three seasons, as the Silver and Black have lost much more than they have won.
This includes losing some of their best players along the way, which could continue this offseason. Las Vegas has 17 players set to become unrestricted free agents this summer, some of whom are some of the Raiders' best players. Although the Raiders finished the season 4-13, they undeniably have talent at some of the most critical positions on the field, including safety and linebacker.
The new-look Raiders front office faces a legitimate possibility of losing nearly half of their starters on defense. Two of the Raiders' 17 unrestricted free agents are among the best in the league at their respective positions, heightening the chance that the Raiders could lose this summer. Or, Las Vegas could use the franchise tag on one of those players to keep them in Las Vegas for another season at a premium.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus recently released his prediction of how every team in the league will use their franchise tag this offseason. While the Raiders have some of their best players set to hit free agency this offseason, Cameron does not believe they will use the franchise tag on any of them.
"Armed with the second-most projected cap space, the Raiders are well positioned to not only retain their key free agents but also attack the open market for a much-needed injection of talent. Malcolm Koonce, Tre'von Moehrig and Robert Spillane all profile as names new general manager John Spytek may look to retain. However, the franchise tag would be an unlikely avenue to accommodate that, as each carries a contract projection well below the tag value," Cameron said.
The Raiders could look completely different next season, especially on the defensive side of the ball. While the Raiders could certainly use improvement on both sides of the ball, they would be wise to find a way to retain at least Spillane and Moehrig.
