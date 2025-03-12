Raiders Graded For Free Agency Moves
The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to sign a handful of new players on Wednesday. Simultaneously, they will watch a few key defenders depart for other franchises.
Safety Jeremy Chinn, guard Alex Cappa, linebacker Elandon Roberts, cornerback Eric Stokes, and quarterback Geno Smith (acquired via trade) were the major additions.
All are expected to sign at 4 p.m. EST.
The Raiders lost safety Tre'von Moehrig, linebacker Robert Spillane, cornerback Nate Hobbs, and linebacker Divine Deablo. All four were starters in 2024.
The key re-signings were that of edge rusher Maxx Crosby (via extension), defensive tackle Adam Butler, edge rusher Malcolm Koonce, safety Isiah Pola-Mao, and defensive tackle Matthew Butler.
CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan and Jordan Dajani graded each NFL teams' free agency moves; the Raiders received a "B+" for their actions.
"It's hard not to like what the Raiders have done when it comes to addressing the quarterback position," they wrote. "Instead of rolling the dice on the free agent, they were able to execute a trade for Geno Smith, who already has a built-in rapport with head coach Pete Carroll. Meanwhile, they also locked in Maxx Crosby for the foreseeable future. On the free agent market, they added solid pieces in safety Jeremy Chinn and guard Alex Cappa, while retaining pass rusher Malcolm Koonce. They still need to add (maybe a receiver?), but this is a solid start."
The grade is a fair one. The wide receiver questions will likely be answered in the NFL Draft; the Raiders hold the No. 6 overall pick -- that gives them plenty of options to choose from. Top edge rushers will still be around, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty will likely be there, along top wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan as well.
An offensive lineman isn't out of the question, either.
The Raiders are betting on Koonce, who is betting on himself, to have a bounce-back season in 2025 worth throwing the bank at beyond. Koonce was hot late into 2023 and finished with a career-best eight sacks. That kind of ceiling was enough for head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek.
In Chinn, the Raiders have a versatile chest piece in the secondary. Roberts provides depth at linebacker, along with much-needed experience.
