Raiders' Crosby Shares Thoughts on His Massive Extension
There were rumors swirling all throughout the season and offseason that Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby wanted to leave the team and pursue a trade elsewhere.
Crosby shut down all those rumors when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million contract, with $91.5 million guaranteed to remain a Raider. He is the heart and soul of the franchise, and he is not going anywhere for the foreseeable future.
Since his contract extension, Crosby has not said much, except for last week's press conference. On the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush, he discussed the life-changing money he earned.
“Happiness and peace, being at peace, and being in the right space up here is more important than anything,” he said. “So, I took that heavily into consideration. There was obviously a million rumors, you hear all this s—, you see this s— on TV. There’s a lot of negativity that comes with it when it comes to trade rumors. Your own fans, they start coming at you. 99 percent of this s— is not coming from me. Every word I say is picked apart. So, there was a lot of that, but the end-all be-all, my tone never changed. I always wanted to be a Raider since day one. I think everybody knows that.”
Crosby faced questions about his future in Las Vegas during another leadership change, but he was quickly swayed when he saw who had joined the Raiders at the executive level.
“There was obviously some uncertainty when [Antonio Pierce] got fired. I don’t know what the direction was, who was going to be the coach, all of these things. So, the competitor in me is like, ‘Okay, I want a chance to win.’ That’s never going to change. Once they hired [General Manager John] Spytek and Pete Carroll, bringing in Tom Brady officially as a part owner, Michael Meldman, Egon Durban, all these guys, the new ownership group, Mark Davis as well. Everybody knows me and Mark are like this. I love that dude to death.
So, having those conversations and getting to a point where I’m fully on board with what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to accomplish, then it just made too much sense. Then it just became a numbers thing.”
Despite another coaching staff and a short period of uncertainty, Crosby remains a Raider, and he hopes to help the team out of the postseason drought they have experienced over the past few years.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
