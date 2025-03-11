Raiders Solve RB Issue in Latest Mock Draft
With the chaos of free agency taking over, the Las Vegas Raiders might be able to dive into the wildfire to fix positional needs. As it stands, the Raiders running game is one of the biggest needs in terms of offense, especially following the trade acquiring quarterback Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks.
Last season, it was well reported that the Raiders had the worst running game, as the position saw a handful of running backs take the duty throughout the season. Given the Raiders new head coach Pete Carroll's establishment of the running game, the Raiders could be leaning to take a running back in the draft, should the player fit the timeline the franchise has in toe.
According to a new mock draft published by CBS Sports' Garrett Podell, the Raiders will be using their sixth overal pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by selecting running back Aston Jeanty from the Boise State Broncos. Below is what Podell had to say to back up his claim that the Raiders will lean this way in the first round.
"New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is recreating the Seattle Seahawks in Las Vegas. Geno Smith is his quarterback once again after the Raiders sent a 2025 third-round pick the Seahawks' way. Now, he drafts his new Marshawn Lynch in Jeanty, a true bell cow fresh off rushing for the second-most yards in D-I history (2,601, just 28 yards behind Barry Sanders' all-time record)," Podell wrote.
When looking at the decision, it makes sense as to why the Raiders would want to take Jeanty, but it will heavily decide where the top two quarterbacks go in the draft selection. According to Podell's mock draft, both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward get taken by the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, respectfully.
While Smith fits the immediate need for the Raiders at the quarterback position, it would seem outlandish if they didn't consider both Sanders or Ward if they fell to the six pick. That being said, Jeanty would be an immediate impact for the running game, while having players such as Sincere McCormick or Dylan Laube on standby.
Jeanty secured 29 touchdowns for Boise State last season, whereas the Raiders running back options last season were able to secure 10 rushing touchdowns. Yeah, immediate impact. If the Raiders do go against Podell's prediction, the pick would still likely go to boosting their offensive, seeing that they took tight end Brock Bowers when he fell to them at 13.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE