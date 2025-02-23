Raiders Named Best Fit for Former DPOY Finalist
The Las Vegas Raiders definitely have more problems offensively than they do anywhere else, but that does not mean their defense is bereft of issues.
The Raiders ranked a very pedestrian 15th in the NFL in yards allowed this past season and surrendered 25.5 points per game, which was good enough for 26th.
So, clearly, Las Vegas does need to make some adjustments on that side of the ball, and it might start with landing some pass-rushing help for Maxx Crosby.
The Raiders managed just 38 sacks in 2024, which ranked toward the bottom of the league. Yes, Crosby missed five games and totaled just 7.5 sacks as a result, but even with him healthy, it was clear Las Vegas was missing edge-rushing depth.
You can blame it on Malcolm Koonce's absence as he was recovering from a torn ACL, but Koonce is slated to hit free agency next month and may ultimately prove to be too risky of an investment for a Raiders team that just went 4-13.
The good news is there will be other edge rushers available on the open market, and Tyler Dragon of USA Today has named Las Vegas the best fit for a very intriguing name: Haason Reddick.
"Unfortunately for Reddick, most of the news he made during the 2024 season came from his lengthy holdout," Dragon wrote. "Reddick tallied just one sack in 10 games after skipping part of the season, snapping a streak of four straight seasons with at least 11 sacks."
Reddick spent 2024 with the New York Jets after being acquired via trade with the Philadelphia Eagles last March and was expected to play a major role for the Jets, but obviously, that didn't happen.
For that reason, the Raiders may be able to land the 30-year-old on an affordable one-year deal, and with massive cap room on tap, Las Vegas could definitely afford to take a flier on him.
Reddick finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting back in 2022 after racking up 49 tackles, 16 sacks, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Prior to this past season, the Temple product was one of the genuinely elite pass rushers in football. Perhaps he could regain that form with the Raiders in 2025.
