CB Jack Jones Sounds Off on Raiders' Hiring of Pete Carroll
The Las Vegas Raiders will likely be a completely different team next season, much to the delight of many.
After firing former general manager Tom Telesco and former head coach Antonio Pierce, the Raiders have wiped the slate clean and aim to assemble a more competitive roster to pair with what appears to be a more competent coaching staff.
Las Vegas will enter next season with their third head coach in as many seasons and their fourth offensive coordinator in the past three seasons. A subpar past two seasons, has led the Raiders' front office to revamp the coaching staff and the roster will likely soon follow.
However, the Raiders will inevitably start next season with more than a few hold overs from the past two coaching staffs, creating an interesting dynamic moving forward.
Veteran cornerback Jack Jones was coached by Pierce in high school, college and during their time together with the Raiders.
After Jones and the New England Patriots parted ways, Pierce took Jones under his wing again, giving him a legitimate opportunity to play significant minutes, while also being himself on the field. With Pierce now gone, Jones has lost his biggest advocate.
Still, Jones explained that he is excited to play for new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. Jones grew up just south of Los Angeles watching Carroll coach right up the road for USC, leading them to a historic run of success.
Jones noted that being a native of Los Angeles naturally makes him a believer in Carroll and his capabilities and that he looks forward to the energy Carroll is known for bringing to his football teams.
Jones talked about Carroll on a recent episode of the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football."
"I'm excited for what he's got coming up for the season. He brings the energy. He doesn't show his age, he acts young. He brings the excitement, that's what teams want," Jones said.
"I grew up in the (Los Angeles) area, so I always watched (U)SC and UCLA. Playing for Pete Carroll is going to be like, I don't know, kind of like a dream come true."
Jones is an undeniably talented player who has room to grow as a player. While Pierce may be gone, Jones still has a chance to be successful this upcoming season in Las Vegas, assuming he works hard to improve this offseason.
