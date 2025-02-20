REPORT: The Biggest Offseason Question the Raiders Face
After going 12-22 over the last two seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders have already begun their offseason of change. Las Vegas was one of the first teams in the National Football League to fire their head coach this offseason. Although he was productive in his lone season on the job, the Raiders followed the firing of former head coach Antonio Pierce by firing former general manager Tom Telesco.
The Raiders' roster already has many holes and could have even more if any of their 17 unrestricted free agents sign elsewhere this summer. Nearly half of the starters on the Raiders' top-heavy roster on the defensive side of the ball, including some of their best players on that side of the ball, are set to hit free agency this season. Still, most believe the Raiders must address the quarterback position, as it is the most critical position on the field.
Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports recently released his list of the most pressing offseason questions facing every team in the National Football League. Vacchiano listed what is arguably the biggest question the Raiders must address this season: their quarterback position, which has been in flux over the last two seasons.
"The Raiders actually might have a shot at finding their Quarterback of the Future with the sixth pick in the draft, but neither new co-owner Tom Brady nor his new coach, the 73-year-old Pete Carroll, want to be involved in a rebuilding project. So, they will be in the market for a veteran starter to be, at the very least, a bridge to what comes next. The good news is they have a ton of cap space ($92.5 million per OverTheCap.com) to get whoever they want,"
Vacchiano said.
"They could think longer term with Sam Darnold or something shorter with Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers. With the money they have to spend and the attraction of playing for Carroll and for a team owned by Brady, should land them whichever one they choose."
The Raiders' offseason will be interesting, as they have multiple ways of addressing multiple needs. While the turnaround Las Vegas' front office seeks will likely take more than one offseason, finding a quality quarterback could expedite the process.
