One Huge Stat Shows the Value of Raiders' Jakobi Meyers
The Las Vegas Raiders definitely need to add some more weapons this offseason, but that does not mean they are completely bereft of talent at the skill positions.
After all, the Raiders have Brock Bowers, arguably the best tight end in football. And while they may not boast a true No. 1 receiver, Jakobi Meyers is at least a terrific No. 2.
Meyers had the best season of his career in 2024, hauling in 87 receptions for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns. He absolutely saw a bump in production following the Davante Adams trade in October, but he still deserves credit for it, nonetheless.
He also posted an absolutely ridiculous stat that shows just how incredible his hands are: his drop rate was zero percent. That's right: zero.
Meyers has always been pretty sure-handed, but this is some pretty unreal stuff, especially considering that he was targeted 129 times this past season.
The 28-year-old, who played his collegiate football at North Carolina State, went undrafted but eventually landed with the New England Patriots in 2019.
Meyers spent the first four seasons of his career with the Patriots, ultimately establishing himself as a dependable option by Year 2 when he caught 59 passes for 729 yards. He then hauled in 83 receptions for 866 yards and a couple of scores in 2021.
After snaring 67 balls for 804 yards while reaching the end zone six times during his final season with New England in 2022, Meyers signed with the Raiders, where he immediately went on to register 71 catches for 807 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns in his debut campaign in Las Vegas.
The Lithonia, Ga. native is preparing to enter the final year of a three-year, $33 million contract he inked with the Raiders, and at this point, it's obvious that he is a bargain.
Las Vegas will certainly have a big decision to make on Meyers soon, as the Raiders could always just decide to extend him this offseason to avoid the free-agent charade next March.
One thing is for sure: whoever is playing quarterback for Las Vegas in 2025 will definitely need Meyers, and if it's a young quarterback, it may behoove the Raiders to lock up Meyers long term.
