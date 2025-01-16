Raiders' Jakobi Meyers Earns Recognition After Breakout Season
The Las Vegas Raiders did not have a whole lot to get excited about during the 2024 NFL season, particularly on the offensive end.
Yes, rookie tight end Brock Bowers proved he is an absolute stud, but otherwise, the Raiders offense was incredibly limited.
Well, except for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
Meyers just enjoyed the best season of his professional career, hauling in 87 receptions for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns.
As a result of his production, Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus has named Meyers Las Vegas' most improved player.
"Meyers was effective across the board, proving to be a safe pair of hands in 2024, as he finished the season without a single drop on 126 targets," Valentine wrote. "After spending the majority of his career with the Patriots in the slot, Meyers has shown that he can win effectively outside too. He caught 66.7% of his contested catches this season. With the Raiders more than likely set to get a new quarterback in the offseason, they’ll feel safe in the knowledge that whoever steps under center will have a reliable weapon in Meyers."
The fact that Meyers didn't drop a single pass is insane, especially considering that the Raiders did not exactly have a great quarterback situation in 2024.
Sure, Meyers' numbers probably saw an uptick thanks to the absence of Davante Adams, who was traded to the New York Jets in October. But it was still impressive production, nonetheless.
Suddenly, the 28-year-old has established himself as a pretty clear piece of Las Vegas' future and should represent a top-tier target for whoever is under center in 2025.
Is Meyers a No. 1 receiver? Maybe not, but he is a terrific No. 2 at worst, and if the Raiders are able to land an elite pass-catcher to put alongside of him, their aerial attack will look a heck of a lot better heading into next season.
An undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State, Meyers began his NFL career with the New England Patriots in 2019 and eventually made his way to the Raiders in 2023. He caught 71 passes for 807 yards and eight scores during his inaugural campaign in Vegas.
