Fans React to Raiders Legend John Madden's Grandson's New Job
The Las Vegas Raiders organization is well known not only in the United States but all over the world. They are a global franchise.
No matter where you are in the world, you might run into someone from Raider Nation. There is no other organization quite like the Raiders in any sport. The Raiders are just a different brand and there is nothing like it.
One of the franchise's most iconic figures was John Madden. Madden was a legendary coach for the Raiders. Madden won the first Super Bowl in franchise history as the team's head coach. The Raiders defeated the Vikings in Super XI.
"Long before he became a beloved commentator and video game icon, Madden was an elite head coach. In 10 seasons as head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 1969-78, Madden went 103-32-7 with eight playoff appearances and a win in Super Bowl XI," said The Spun's Deputy Editor Matt Hladik.
"He never had a losing season and owns the second-highest winning percentage in NFL history."
Now another Madden family member following his grandfather's footsteps. On Tuesday the Washington Commanders hired Jesse Madden. Jesse is John's grandson, and he will be the quality control coach for the Commanders.
Jesse played his college ball at the University of Michigan. Jesse went to Michigan as a quarterback but then switched to a defensive back. He was part of the 2024 Michigan team that won the National Championship.
Jesse knows the game of football very well because of his grandfather and has been around it for his whole life.
"His work ethic is amazing. Even with nothing going on because of COVID, he practiced every day like he was going to play," said John Madden about his grandson Jesse in 2021.
"Madden is one of two coaching hires the Commanders announced Tuesday, along with the addition of Brian Schneider as assistant special teams coordinator," added Hladik.
"In their first season under new ownership and the guidance of head coach Dan Quinn, the Commanders were arguably the NFL's biggest surprise in 2024."
"Led by sensational first-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year, Washington went 12-5 and reached the NFC Championship Game for the first time in 33 years."
