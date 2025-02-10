Raiders Legend Had Hilarious Story About Facing Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders organization are well know not only in the United States but all over the world. They are a global franchise. No matter where you are in the world, you might run into someone from Raider Nation. There is no other organization quite like the Raiders in any sport. The Raiders are just a different brand and there is nothing like it.
The Raiders also have a long history with their AFC West rival the Kansas City Chiefs. These two teams do not get along for no reason. Every time they match up season after season, they want to destroy one another. For the Raiders it is simple every year, they want to defeat the Chiefs not once but twice. The Raiders never like to lose to their rivals.
The rival has had its shares of greats. From owners, to coaches, to players, and everything in between this rivalry is not like any other. There is always someone to watch when these two teams are playing against each other.
The late and great John Madden who was led the Raiders the Silver and Black to a Super Bowl had many stories to tell whenever he could. But Madden always had a funny story about facing the Chiefs.
"We were playing the Chiefs, and it was the day before the game and I was walking out of our locker room, I was going by the visiting team's locker room, I saw about five or six guys out there, exterminator type of guys," said Madden. "I asked them what they were doing. And they said well we have some rats. We found some rats in this locker room, the visiting team room. And we are trying to get rid of them."
"I said bologna, feed them, do not get rid of them. Guess what I would not let them do it. I said get out, we will pay you whatever. Leave the rest of them if you find some. So we are playing the Chiefs the next day and I am the host coach. So I figured you got to be a good host. So I went up to the Chiefs room and this was a couple hours before the game."
"I went up and knocked on the door and said I would like to see Hank. I said Hank listen we have a problem. We have rats in the locker and we are trying to get rid of them. We are doing everything we can about this thing. You can see the players scared of putting on their helmets and checking their pants. Those types of things."
