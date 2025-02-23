Evaluating a Potential Raiders' Pursuit of Matthew Stafford
The Las Vegas Raiders will be one of the most intriguing teams to monitor when it comes to the quarterback market this offseason.
The Raiders did not get what they wanted out of Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew II in 2024, so they know they must be better at the most important position in football.
The quarterback market is not robust with elite talent, so teams that need QBs will have to find different ways to fill that position. There will be good quarterbacks in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, which should help.
The Raiders could monitor the trade market, as a few quarterbacks could be available that way.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, one quarterback who could be on the trade market is Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford. Stafford has been given permission to seek a trade.
With Stafford’s recent availability, would the Raiders consider swinging a trade for the Super Bowl Champion?
Let’s evaluate why they should try it, and why it might not be such a good idea.
Stafford completed nearly 66 percent of his passes for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions for the Rams in 2024. He is still playing high-level football in his age-36 season.
Stafford would help establish a solid floor for the Raiders’ offense. He would quickly become good friends with tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, maximizing their skill sets.
However, Stafford would not be a long-term option for this Raiders team, and the Raiders’ rebuild timeline does not match Stafford’s career timeline. The Raiders must find a franchise quarterback who can lead the team for the next half-decade, not someone who would be on the team for just a year or two.
That may be the only problem with bringing Stafford to Las Vegas. It would have made much more sense if the Raiders had pursued him four years ago, while he was still at a prime physical level.
While Stafford would be an excellent addition to the Raiders for a short time, they may not consider trading for him because of his age and where they are as a franchise.
Whatever the Raiders do at quarterback should be intriguing to watch this offseason. They have so many options, so we will see what they decide soon.
