One of the Draft's Most Pressing Questions Impacts the Raiders
The quarterback position has been arguably the biggest topic of discussion for the Raiders for the past two offseasons and will be again this offseason.
After a second consecutive disappointing season filled with subpar play from multiple quarterbacks, the Raiders' need for an upgrade at the quarterback position has reached a feverpitch.
While last season did not allow the Raiders to address the position in a legitimate manner, that is not the case this offseason, as Las Vegas is within striking distance of one of the top quarterbacks in the draft.
They have enough money to spend in free agency, as well as multiple proven quarterbacks with NFL experience. Still, the Raiders have a challenging situation to navigate this offseason as they try to put a better product on the field.
Zoltan Buday of Pro Football Focus released his top five biggest offseason storylines. He listed the draft's results and where the top quarterbacks in the draft ended up as one of the most pressing questions of the draft.
The Raiders need a quarterback who will undoubtedly impact them and their immediate and long-term futures.
"Unlike other years, not many quarterbacks are expected to go in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Only Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders are obvious first-round selections, with both being expected to be taken in the top 10 or even the top five. Naturally, there are more than two teams at the top of the draft that need a quarterback," Buday said.
"The first three — the Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants — are all potential landing spots, while the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets also need new quarterbacks. Will some of those teams delay selecting a franchise quarterback until next year’s draft? And which two will end up with Ward and Sanders at the end of April?"
The Raiders need a quarterback but must not allow themselves to be pressured into spending a premium draft pick on a player who is not a sure bet, simply because that player, or players, play a position Las Vegas needs help at. Las Vegas appears to have a solid leadership group in place, they must work together in order for the Raiders to have a productive offseason and successful season next season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.