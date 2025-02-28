REPORT: Insider Reveals Raiders QB Plan Post-Stafford
The Las Vegas Raiders seemed like a viable option for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. On Friday, it was reported by Ian Rapoport that Stafford would lock-in with the Rams and stay in L.A.
ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, posting on X, formerly Twitter, then wrote, "With Matthew Stafford remaining with the Rams, the Las Vegas Raiders now are expected to investigate veteran quarterback options that include Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Sam Darnold, per sources."
Wilson might be the obvious pick for his connection to new head coach Pete Carroll. As for all of the aforementioned quarterbacks, The Athletic's Michael Silver doubled down the revelation when he tweeted, "With the Stafford situation now settled, the Raiders and Giants will pivot and look to other veteran options (in addition to potential draft scenarios). The Giants have interest in Aaron Rodgers. The Raiders are considering Russell Wilson and Sam Darnold. The drama continues."
Per Raiders On SI's previous reporting, "Wilson and Carroll won a Super Bowl together and were a bad play-call away from winning a second. They collected numerous NFC West titles, won more than a few playoff games, and were one of the premier quarterback-coach duos of the 2010s, if only behind Brady and Bill Belichick.
"It was Carroll who drafted Wilson out of Wisconsin and developed the relatively unheralded quarterback prospect into a future Hall of Famer. Under Carroll, Wilson was 104-53-1, with over 37,000 passing yards and nearly 300 touchdowns. He was also his most efficient.
"Without Carroll, Wilson has struggled -- though he showed signs of life with the Steelers in 2024, plenty to remain an NFL starting quarterback with the right play-calling and coaching."
Darnold is a common name associated to the Raiders, and his youth and 2024 season leave many believing he has the best upside. Fields is the youngest option, but he is still raw and the body of work is concerning; he's struggled with two different franchises.
The Raiders must get the quarterback situation squared away. It is the greatest predictor of success in the NFL, and while Aidan O'Connell hasn't proven himself out of the job, he hasn't proven himself for it, either.
