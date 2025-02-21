Why the Raiders Should Avoid Former Pro Bowl RB in Free Agency
The Las Vegas Raiders need to add weapons at every position except for tight end this offseason, and perhaps no need is more pressing for them than running back.
The Raiders ranked last in the NFL in rushing offense this past year, averaging a meager 79.8 yards per game. Maybe that shouldn't be too surprising considering they watched running back Josh Jacobs walk via free agency last March, but they were expecting bigger things from Zamir White.
Unfortunately, White was a huge disappointment, and while Sincere McCormick provided Las Vegas with some life during the second half, it's clear that the Raiders need some help at the position.
Las Vegas has ample cap room to spend in free agency, so the Raiders could sign a halfback next month. One player in particular they have been connected to is Pittsburgh Steelers standout Najee Harris, who just completed his fourth straight 1,000-yard campaign.
However, Las Vegas should actually avoid Harris this offseason.
Why? Because counting stats aren't everything. Yes, the former Pro Bowler has never finished shy of 1,000 yards in any of his NFL seasons, but he also owns a lifetime average of just 3.9 yards per carry. This past year, he logged four yards per attempt.
Harris can wear opposing defenses down with his north-south style, and that does have value, but not as a lead back, which is what he will likely be paid to be on the open market.
The Raiders may actually be better off finding a new running back in the NFL Draft rather than attempting to ask Harris to be something he is not. He simply isn't an elite rusher, and relying on him to spearhead an offense would not be wise for Las Vegas.
There are plenty of interesting halfbacks set to be available in this draft class, and the Raiders would be wise to consider them rather than splurging on one in free agency.
Las Vegas has too many other holes to allocate that much money to Harris or any other risky halfback on the free-agent market, so it would be smarter to put that cash toward wide receivers, edge rushers or other areas of need.
