Raiders Impressed By Prospects from Ohio State at NFL Combine
The Las Vegas Raiders are at the NFL Scouting Combine this week. They are looking at the incoming draft class that can be potential picks for the Silver and Black in the 2025 NFL Draft in April. The Raiders are looking for the players that they think fit the best.
Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek had their chance to interview all the prospects they wanted to. And now have a better idea of what players are heading to the draft.
The Raiders hold the sixth overall pick in the upcoming draft, and they are weighing in all their options that can be available at that pick. They are also doing their homework for the rest of their picks and seeing who can be a player that is not getting as much attention as they should.
But it was one school that stood out at the NFL combine from all the rest.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about multiple people and teams being impressed by one school's prospects on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I had multiple people say to me they have never been more impressed with the group of athletes from one school than they were with the Ohio State guys. I thought that was very telling," said Carpenter.
"They talked about, they were so prepared for the combine. The question and answer period, extremely complimentary of their teammates. Complimentary of coaches, critical of themselves."
"One guy said to me, you know, it used to be Georgia were those guys. Everyone wanted Georgia kids. They were prepared and ready, and he said it was marked difference. Ohio State was not close. So when I mentioned a few other people, I talked to one AFC scout, and I said What did you think of the kids from the Ohio State? He said they were so impressive."
"I think that is an interesting note. I think it is going to play well for Chip Kelly and I think if Ryan Day [Ohio State Coach] continues to win at a very high ... I think he will get some NFL interest. We will see."
The Raiders can benefit from selecting some Ohio State players in the draft. They will come in and know exactly what Kelly wants from them and what type of offense he runs.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE