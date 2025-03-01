The Ideal Haul in First 3 Rounds for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a major shake-up this offseason so far. Owner Mark Davis with the help of minority owner Tom Brady, has brought in two key people who will look to turn around the franchise in Las Vegas.
Pete Carroll and John Spytek are the new head coach and general manager duo that will do their best to give the Silver and Black stability.
The Raiders biggest need this off season is finding a quarterback. They own the sixth overall pick in the upcoming draft in April, but that does not mean that the Silver and Black will automatically be taking a quarterback with that pick.
The Silver and Black also have to make the right picks in early and late rounds, not just in the first. The Raiders are looking for players who fit the scheme of their new head coach. The Raiders have to build another good draft class.
PFF released their ideal draft picks for the Raiders in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.
In the first round, they had the Raiders taking University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. In the second round, they took running back TreVeyon Henderson out of Ohio State University.
In the third round, the Silver and Black took cornerback Trey Amos out of Ole Miss and wide receiver Tre Harris also out of Ole Miss.
With their new regime fully in place and a roster that’s largely devoid of defined talent, the Raiders have a crucial draft ahead.
In a perfect world, Las Vegas will have either or Shedeur Sanders available with the sixth overall pick, accessing either elite passer without surrendering the capital to move up. Henderson (91.8 PFF rushing grade) has innate familiarity with Chip Kelly’s system and would propel the worst rushing team by PFF grade.
Considering that they also recorded a league-low 32.0 PFF coverage grade, Amos (85.6 PFF coverage grade) would be a good grab in the third round, and Harris (89.4 PFF receiving grade) could add size and skill to a receiver room needing bodies.
If the Raiders can land each of these players within the first three rounds of the draft, it will be a huge win for them. They will be taking their major needs in the early rounds.
