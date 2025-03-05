Arguing For and Against Raiders Making QB Trade in Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have just over two months to evaluate the quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders are in the market for a quarterback, as inconsistency at that position was one of the main reasons for their offensive struggles in 2024. They cannot endure that again if they want to break their postseason drought.
There are two highly-coveted quarterbacks at the top of the draft class that the Raiders could consider: Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. One of these players could be the franchise player for the Silver and Black in two months’ time.
However, to land one of those players, new general manager John Spytek will likely have to give up some assets to move up from the No. 6 overall spot. To get your quarterback, you have to pay the price.
Today, let’s make the arguments both for and against Spytek moving up in the draft to land who he and head coach Pete Carroll believe will lead their franchise for years.
To start, when it comes to a franchise quarterback, you have to deal in absolutes. Either he is your guy and you want to move whatever is necessary for him, or he’s not, and you avoid him altogether.
Let’s also consider how far the Raiders would have to move to land a quarterback. If the Giants get Ward before them, and they only have to move up a spot or two to land Sanders, it may be worth the capital they would have to give up.
On the other hand, the Raiders may not have to move up at all to land the guy they want. If the Giants land Ward and the Browns don’t take a quarterback, they have a much more favorable path to just taking Sanders at No. 6 if he is the player they want.
If they don’t believe in either player, they should pass with the sixth pick and take someone they feel fits the culture better. For example, that could be Michigan’s Mason Graham or even Boise State’s Asthon Jeanty.
The Raiders are one of the most interesting teams picking inside the top 10. They could go so many different ways with their first-round pick on either side of the ball.
Will they think it’s worth it to trade up for a quarterback? We’ll find out in April.
