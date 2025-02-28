Raiders Must be Committed to Who They Are in the 2025 NFL Draft
The biggest hole to fill for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is the quarterback position. The Raiders will have a chance of doing that in the 2025 NFL Draft.
They currently have the sixth overall pick but can move up if they feel that they have their guy at the top of the draft board. The Raiders have struggled at the quarterback position over the last couple of seasons.
Head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will be the ones leading the charge to find the next franchise quarterback for the Silver and Black.
But just because that is the Raiders' biggest need does not mean they should just take the next available quarterback that is there. The Raiders have to stick to their plan and stay committed to who they are as a team.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how the Raiders can approach the 2025 NFL Draft on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"It is fascinating because this quarterback class, you know, well it is the worst in a long time," said Carpenter. "Does not mean there will not be a gem come out of it. It is just the worst in a long time. Again, as I continue to talk to everybody, Cam Ward is universally marked as the best one. But there is not one person that has said to me Cam War is a cannot miss dude."
"I had a person say to me last night, he said I can pick apart every quarterback here. He goes so whoever you pick here is going to be a faith-based pick. I thought those were interesting words. He goes on to say that some of them do not take as much faith if you are able to get them where their value is. That was a big point."
"If you are convinced that [Ward] is your franchise guy, I would pick him anywhere, I do not care what other people think."
"If you are Tom Brady, John Spytek, Peter Carroll and you think Cam Ward is a cannot miss franchise quarterback, you trade up if you have to or you get him at six if you can ... If you feel that way about Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart but if you do not, now the question becomes what do you do? ... The good football teams do not make faith-based picks."
