Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast with a Matthew Stafford, NFL Combine Update
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—The Las Vegas Raiders hunt for the next generations of heroes wearing the Silver and Black is underway.
As the Raiders go through the thorough evaluation of the players available here in Indianapolis, we bring you the latest information not only from here, but around the Raider Nation.
In our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we discuss what we have learned about the interview process of John Spytek and Pete Carroll here at the NFL Combine, and we have a QB Matthew Stafford update, and much more.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Additionally, Carroll spoke at the podium for the entire NFL, and below is a partial transcript of that news conference.
Q: Can you just take us back over the past year in terms of getting out of coaching. Did you always want to get back? Was there any question of retiring?
Coach Carroll: "If you remember, I didn't retire, and I did that purposely. I wasn't ready to stop coaching, but we had a nice agreement up there as we turned this thing around. And I was really excited for John Schneider to get his chance to do what he gets to do. But in my mind, I was always competing for what was coming up. And so, maybe the actions I took, because you didn't see me very visibly, I was not making a point to do that. I really wanted to take to the opportunity of being around and being around my family and all of that, but stayed with the game throughout. So there was really not much of a shift. But I do know what retirement will be like, though. I do know that."
Q: Why was it important for you to come to the combine? What do you get out of being here in person?
Coach Carroll: "Oh, there's so much. There's so much interactions. It's a chance for me with our coaches - I've met for all morning, until we got in the car to get over here with my defensive staff. We're evaluating players at the same time, learning about each other and how we see guys and how we interview them and all of that, putting together this class. Remember, we're also in the midst of free agency with our own players and the players that we might have a chance to attract. So all of that is just keeping us all going. We're just, it's non-stop, so it's been great."
Q: You said in your introductory press conference that with the previous teams you've been with, it took a little while to get your team to the top, but with the Raiders you're trying to do it from day one. What steps have you taken to put that plan into action, or what will you be doing in the future to put that plan into action?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, this is the same process. This is not a different process than the last couple times I had a shot at it. It does take some time to get your foothold, and we've got a lot of philosophy and approach that is unique to the way we do things, that takes some time to get that going. Meanwhile, it's right now. And so that's a really fun part of it. The urgency is there. It's so obvious, but yet there's so much teaching, learning that's going on that's really exciting to me. So we'll see how it goes. It does take some time. I don't know how long. I'm ready to go right now."
